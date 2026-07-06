Brendon Todd betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Brendon Todd of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
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Brendon Todd will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky from July 9-12 in the 2026 ISCO Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Todd's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Todd's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|69-73-70-71
|-1
|1.920
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|75-73-80-70
|+10
|3.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|W/D
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
Todd's recent performances
- Todd's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 67th with a score of 1-under.
- He has an average of -0.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Todd has an average of -1.482 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Todd has an average of 0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.565 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.832
|-0.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.603
|-1.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.426
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.553
|0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.456
|-1.565
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.832 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 275.1 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Todd has a -1.603 mark. He has a 51.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Todd has delivered a 0.553 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.00, and he breaks par 16.11% of the time.
- Todd has earned 2 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 212th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.