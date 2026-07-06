Brendon Todd betting profile: ISCO Championship

Todd's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 67th with a score of 1-under.

He has an average of -0.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Todd has an average of -1.482 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Todd has an average of 0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.