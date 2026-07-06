Brandon Stone betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Brandon Stone of South Africa tees off on the third hole during the third round of the Joburg Open 2026 at Houghton GC on March 07, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
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Brandon Stone will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 for the ISCO Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in recent years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Stone's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Stone's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
Stone's recent performances
- Stone's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-over.
- Stone has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stone has averaged -1.374 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stone's advanced stats and rankings
- Stone averaged -0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Stone posted a -0.128 average in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Stone delivered a -0.772 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Stone posted a -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stone as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.