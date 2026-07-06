Ben Silverman betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Ben Silverman of Canada reacts after making birdie on the 18th green during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Ben Silverman returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. Silverman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th.
Silverman's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T28
|74-66-70-69
|-1
|2024
|T31
|67-68-67-72
|-14
At the ISCO Championship
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 1-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|5.860
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|17
|68-66-67-66
|-17
|51.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|29.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|73-67-69-71
|-4
|11.375
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|64-68-71-67
|-12
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished 17th with a score of 17-under.
- Silverman has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged -0.188 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.300
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.013
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.121
|-0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.319
|0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.089
|-0.188
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.300 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.0 yards shows his positioning off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman has recorded a 0.013 mark. He has hit 70.45% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.45 putts per round and has broken par 20.20% of the time.
- Silverman currently ranks 149th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 97 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.