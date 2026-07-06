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7H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Ben Silverman of Canada reacts after making birdie on the 18th green during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ben Silverman of Canada reacts after making birdie on the 18th green during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Ben Silverman returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. Silverman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th.

Latest odds for Silverman at the ISCO Championship.

Silverman's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2874-66-70-69-1
2024T3167-68-67-72-14

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 1-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Silverman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-71+2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5468-69-69-71-35.860
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1768-66-67-66-1751.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-78-2--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1672-67-69-70-1029.000
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4073-67-69-71-411.375
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4764-68-71-67-12--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-72+4--

Silverman's recent performances

  • Silverman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished 17th with a score of 17-under.
  • Silverman has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Silverman has averaged -0.188 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.300-0.446
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0130.071
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.121-0.356
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3190.543
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.089-0.188

Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.300 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.0 yards shows his positioning off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman has recorded a 0.013 mark. He has hit 70.45% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.45 putts per round and has broken par 20.20% of the time.
  • Silverman currently ranks 149th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 97 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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