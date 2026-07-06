Ben Silverman betting profile: ISCO Championship

Silverman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished 17th with a score of 17-under.

Silverman has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.