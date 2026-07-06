Austin Eckroat betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Austin Eckroat of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
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Austin Eckroat will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 in the ISCO Championship. The $4 million purse event in Louisville, Kentucky will be defended by William Mouw, who won at 10-under last year.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|73
|67-67-80-71
|+5
|2.700
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T67
|68-69-70-76
|+3
|3.400
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|65-71-65-71
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|67-70-68-70
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|59-70-61-71
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|67.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|67-69-68-70
|-6
|15.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|72-70-72-68
|-6
|6.922
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Eckroat has an average of -0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged -0.210 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.215
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.359
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.266
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.014
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.108
|-0.210
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.359 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat delivers a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 23.47% of the time.
- Eckroat has earned 216 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.