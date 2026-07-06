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5H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Austin Eckroat of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

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Austin Eckroat will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 in the ISCO Championship. The $4 million purse event in Louisville, Kentucky will be defended by William Mouw, who won at 10-under last year.

Latest odds for Eckroat at the ISCO Championship.

Eckroat's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5871-67-69-70-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7367-67-80-71+52.700
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6768-69-70-76+33.400
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4065-71-65-71-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1967-70-68-70-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT659-70-61-71-2757.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1068-70-69-70-1167.500
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3967-69-68-70-615.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-68+4--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4272-70-72-68-66.922

Eckroat's recent performances

  • Eckroat has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Eckroat has an average of -0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Eckroat has averaged -0.210 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.215-0.338
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3590.282
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.266-0.401
Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0140.248
Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.108-0.210

Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

  • Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.359 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Eckroat delivers a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 23.47% of the time.
  • Eckroat has earned 216 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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