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Anders Larson betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Anders Larson has not competed in the ISCO Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky, looking to make his mark in the $4 million purse event.

Latest odds for Larson at the ISCO Championship.

At the ISCO Championship

  • This is Larson's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Larson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026Visit Knoxville OpenMC75-67E--

Larson's recent performances

  • Larson's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Visit Knoxville Open.
  • He has an average of -2.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Larson has an average of -2.505 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.570 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Larson has an average of -1.493 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -7.002 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Larson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.434
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.505
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.570
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.493
Average Strokes Gained: Total---7.002

Larson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Larson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.434 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Larson recorded a -2.505 mark, showing difficulty with iron play and approach shots.
  • Around the greens, Larson delivered a -0.570 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
  • On the greens, Larson has struggled with a -1.493 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.

All stats in this article are accurate for Larson as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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