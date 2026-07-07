Anders Larson betting profile: ISCO Championship

Larson's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Visit Knoxville Open.

He has an average of -2.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Larson has an average of -2.505 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.570 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Larson has an average of -1.493 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.