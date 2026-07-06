Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays a shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
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Dumont de Chassart missed the cut at the ISCO Championship in 2024, posting rounds of 71-71 for a 2-under total. He returns to Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|-2
At the ISCO Championship
- In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|72-67-71-66
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T53
|71-71-77-70
|+9
|12.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|71-70-69-67
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|64-69-64-67
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|69-72-70-73
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T12
|67-68-69-65
|-11
|62.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|69-71-67-74
|-3
|31.750
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.537 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.250
|-0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|-0.011
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.356
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.186
|0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.281
|-0.256
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.250 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranked 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a -0.011 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 63.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
- Dumont de Chassart has earned 240 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 107th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.