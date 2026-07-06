PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays a shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays a shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Dumont de Chassart missed the cut at the ISCO Championship in 2024, posting rounds of 71-71 for a 2-under total. He returns to Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the ISCO Championship.

Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC71-71-2

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Dumont de Chassart's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5172-67-71-66-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5371-71-77-70+912.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC66-74E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3171-70-69-67-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1764-69-64-67-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4969-72-70-73-48.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1267-68-69-65-1162.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2669-71-67-74-331.750

Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

  • Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
  • Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.537 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.250-0.537
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green93-0.011-0.285
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3560.049
Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.1860.517
Average Strokes Gained: Total640.281-0.256

Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.250 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranked 30th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a -0.011 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 63.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
  • Dumont de Chassart has earned 240 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 107th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
12H AGO
Big expectations now define Gotterup’s career after John Deere win
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Gotterup wins John Deere with Sunday 62, late help from Kohles
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
14H AGO
Points and payouts: See what players took home from John Deere
Golfbet News
Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW