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7H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Adam Svensson missed the cut at the 2025 ISCO Championship but finished sixth at 19-under in 2022. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance at the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Svensson at the ISCO Championship.

Svensson's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-73+5
2022662-67-69-71-19

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished sixth at 19-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Svensson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6065-72-71-71-14.600
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-68-71-67-105.860
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-75-69-68-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-68-66-70-216.475
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-71-70-74-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2672-68-71-69-816.574

Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished at 21-under.
  • He has an average of -0.489 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has an average of -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.229 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.267-0.489
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2800.332
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.1970.208
Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.619-0.280
Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.410-0.229

Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.267 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.2 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a 0.280 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 66.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 20.94% of the time.
  • Svensson has earned 64 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 169th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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