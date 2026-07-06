Adam Svensson betting profile: ISCO Championship

Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.267 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.2 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a 0.280 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 66.95% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 20.94% of the time.