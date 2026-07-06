Adam Svensson betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Adam Svensson missed the cut at the 2025 ISCO Championship but finished sixth at 19-under in 2022. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance at the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Svensson's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|2022
|6
|62-67-69-71
|-19
At the ISCO Championship
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished sixth at 19-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|65-72-71-71
|-1
|4.600
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|5.860
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-75-69-68
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-68-66-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-71-70-74
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|72-68-71-69
|-8
|16.574
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished at 21-under.
- He has an average of -0.489 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has an average of -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.229 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.267
|-0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.280
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.197
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.619
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.410
|-0.229
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.267 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.2 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a 0.280 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 66.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 20.94% of the time.
- Svensson has earned 64 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 169th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.