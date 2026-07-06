Adam Schenk betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Adam Schenk finished tied for 15th at 17-under when he last played the ISCO Championship in 2021. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12 as he returns to the tournament after missing the cut in 2025.
Schenk's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|2021
|T15
|66-69-67-69
|-17
At the ISCO Championship
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 15th at 17-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T74
|66-71-70-79
|+6
|2.550
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|74-68-67-68
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-72-69-74
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 33rd at the RBC Heritage, where he shot 7-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -1.607 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.393
|-0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.451
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.089
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.603
|-0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-1.535
|-1.607
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.393 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.451 mark that ranked 133rd on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 64.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 18.56% of the time.
- Schenk has earned 106 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 146th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.