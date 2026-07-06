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7H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Adam Schenk finished tied for 15th at 17-under when he last played the ISCO Championship in 2021. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12 as he returns to the tournament after missing the cut in 2025.

Latest odds for Schenk at the ISCO Championship.

Schenk's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-69+2
2021T1566-69-67-69-17

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 15th at 17-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Schenk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-74+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7466-71-70-79+62.550
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-67E--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-71+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-77+11--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3374-68-67-68-723.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-72-69-74-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-75+3--

Schenk's recent performances

  • Schenk's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 33rd at the RBC Heritage, where he shot 7-under.
  • Schenk has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Schenk has averaged -1.607 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.393-0.406
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.451-0.385
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.089-0.321
Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.603-0.495
Average Strokes Gained: Total148-1.535-1.607

Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.393 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.451 mark that ranked 133rd on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 64.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 18.56% of the time.
  • Schenk has earned 106 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 146th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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