Adam Hadwin betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Adam Hadwin of Canada plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
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Adam Hadwin returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. Hadwin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Hadwin's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-71
|+2
At the ISCO Championship
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|69-68-66-71
|-6
|14.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|67-71-72-70
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-68-66-70
|-21
|6.475
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|68-70-71-70
|-9
|24.329
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|70
|71-64-68-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|65-66-71-75
|-7
|--
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
- Hadwin has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged -0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.130
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.494
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.364
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.153
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.882
|-0.378
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.130 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards has been consistent for him this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Hadwin sported a -0.494 mark. He has maintained a 67.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadwin delivered a -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 29.45 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.00% of the time.
- Hadwin currently sits 179th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 48 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.