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Adam Hadwin betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin of Canada plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Adam Hadwin of Canada plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

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Adam Hadwin returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. Hadwin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Hadwin at the ISCO Championship.

Hadwin's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-71+2

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Hadwin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-71+2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4069-68-66-71-614.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-66-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5367-71-72-70-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-68-66-70-216.475
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2168-70-71-70-924.329
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic7071-64-68-72-7--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1165-66-71-75-7--

Hadwin's recent performances

  • Hadwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
  • Hadwin has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hadwin has averaged -0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1300.038
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.494-0.261
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.364-0.190
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1530.035
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.882-0.378

Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.130 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards has been consistent for him this season.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Hadwin sported a -0.494 mark. He has maintained a 67.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hadwin delivered a -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 29.45 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.00% of the time.
  • Hadwin currently sits 179th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 48 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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