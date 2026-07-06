Aaron Wise betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Aaron Wise tees off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 for the ISCO Championship, a tournament with a $4 million purse. William Mouw returns as defending champion after winning at 10-under in 2025.
At the ISCO Championship
- Wise has not competed in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|66-69-67-72
|-10
|14
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-79
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|+3,-2
|--
|--
Wise's recent performances
- Wise's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 39th at the John Deere Classic, where he shot 10-under.
- Wise has an average of -0.433 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has averaged -0.504 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.706
|-0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.496
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.292
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.250
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.160
|-0.504
Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.706 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise has recorded a -0.496 mark. He has hit 62.15% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Wise has delivered a -0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.06 putts per round and has broken par 20.83% of the time.
- Wise has earned 14 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 193rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.