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7H AGO

Aaron Wise betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

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Aaron Wise tees off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 for the ISCO Championship, a tournament with a $4 million purse. William Mouw returns as defending champion after winning at 10-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Wise at the ISCO Championship.

At the ISCO Championship

  • Wise has not competed in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Wise's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3966-69-67-72-1014
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-79+4--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC70-73-1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D69-1--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC+3,-2----

Wise's recent performances

  • Wise's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 39th at the John Deere Classic, where he shot 10-under.
  • Wise has an average of -0.433 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Wise has averaged -0.504 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wise's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.706-0.433
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.496-0.119
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2920.067
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.250-0.020
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.160-0.504

Wise's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.706 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise has recorded a -0.496 mark. He has hit 62.15% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Wise has delivered a -0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.06 putts per round and has broken par 20.83% of the time.
  • Wise has earned 14 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 193rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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