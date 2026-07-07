Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Kris Ventura of Norway looks on while playing the first hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Kristoffer Ventura will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 in the Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup returns as defending champion after winning at 15-under in 2025.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|63-67-63-65
|-30
|133.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged -1.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.373
|0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.023
|-1.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.306
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.207
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.748
|-1.141
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.373 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sported a -1.023 mark. He has a 63.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 28.59 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 19.14% of the time.
- Ventura has accumulated 171 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.