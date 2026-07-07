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1H AGO

Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Kris Ventura of Norway looks on while playing the first hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Kris Ventura of Norway looks on while playing the first hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

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Kristoffer Ventura will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 in the Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup returns as defending champion after winning at 15-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Ventura at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Ventura's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-70-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-75+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT263-67-63-65-30133.750
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-70-1--

Ventura's recent performances

  • Ventura has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
  • Ventura has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ventura has averaged -1.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3730.362
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.023-1.814
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.3060.139
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2070.171
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.748-1.141

Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.373 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sported a -1.023 mark. He has a 63.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ventura delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 28.59 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 19.14% of the time.
  • Ventura has accumulated 171 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Genesis Scottish Open

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Ryggs Johnston
USA
R. Johnston
USA
R. Johnston
Frederic LaCroix
FRA
F. LaCroix
FRA
F. LaCroix
Joost Luiten
NED
J. Luiten
NED
J. Luiten
Martin Couvra
FRA
M. Couvra
FRA
M. Couvra
Max McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
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