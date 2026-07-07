Hayden Springer betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Hayden Springer of the United States plays a shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Panama Championship at Club de Golf de Panama on January 29, 2026 in Panama City, Panama. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Hayden Springer will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 in the Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup enters as the defending champion after winning at 15-under in 2025.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Springer's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|66-68-71-72
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|70-71-69-66
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|58-70-62-68
|-30
|133.750
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|68-70-72-70
|-8
|16.574
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Springer has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged -0.388 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.051
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.121
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.209
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.352
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.388
|-0.388
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer has a 0.121 mark. He has a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer has delivered a -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he breaks par 23.15% of the time.
- Springer currently ranks 129th with 175 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.