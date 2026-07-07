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1H AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Hayden Springer of the United States plays a shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Panama Championship at Club de Golf de Panama on January 29, 2026 in Panama City, Panama. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Hayden Springer of the United States plays a shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Panama Championship at Club de Golf de Panama on January 29, 2026 in Panama City, Panama. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

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Hayden Springer will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 in the Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup enters as the defending champion after winning at 15-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Springer at the Genesis Scottish Open.

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • This is Springer's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Springer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5866-68-71-72-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2470-71-69-66-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT258-70-62-68-30133.750
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2668-70-72-70-816.574
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-68-4--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2271-68-70-72-3--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--

Springer's recent performances

  • Springer has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
  • Springer has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Springer has averaged -0.388 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0510.001
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1210.172
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.209-0.209
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.352-0.352
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.388-0.388

Springer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer has a 0.121 mark. He has a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Springer has delivered a -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he breaks par 23.15% of the time.
  • Springer currently ranks 129th with 175 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Genesis Scottish Open

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Ryggs Johnston
USA
R. Johnston
USA
R. Johnston
Frederic LaCroix
FRA
F. LaCroix
FRA
F. LaCroix
Joost Luiten
NED
J. Luiten
NED
J. Luiten
Martin Couvra
FRA
M. Couvra
FRA
M. Couvra
Max McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
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