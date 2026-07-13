Noah Goodwin betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
Noah Goodwin makes birdie on No. 4 at THE CJ CUP
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Noah Goodwin missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2025 after posting scores of 69-74. He returns to Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic for the July 16-19, 2026 tournament.
Goodwin's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-74
|-1
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Goodwin's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Goodwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-78
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|66-67-71-75
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|67-67-76-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|72-65-68-71
|-12
|--
Goodwin's recent performances
- Goodwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
- Goodwin has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.723 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Goodwin has averaged -0.925 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.357
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.780
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.087
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.205
|-0.723
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.543
|-0.925
Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Goodwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.357 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards reflects his performance this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Goodwin sported a -0.780 mark. He posted a 61.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Goodwin delivered a -1.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 28.88 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 16.67% of the time with an 18.06% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.