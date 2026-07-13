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2H AGO

Noah Goodwin betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Noah Goodwin makes birdie on No. 4 at THE CJ CUP

Noah Goodwin makes birdie on No. 4 at THE CJ CUP

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Noah Goodwin missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2025 after posting scores of 69-74. He returns to Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic for the July 16-19, 2026 tournament.

Latest odds for Goodwin at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Goodwin's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-74-1

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Goodwin's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Goodwin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-78+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-74+2--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-70-4--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1466-67-71-75-5--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6367-67-76-69-9--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-73-1--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2172-65-68-71-12--

Goodwin's recent performances

  • Goodwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
  • Goodwin has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.723 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Goodwin has averaged -0.925 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3570.213
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.780-0.468
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0870.052
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.205-0.723
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.543-0.925

Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Goodwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.357 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards reflects his performance this season.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Goodwin sported a -0.780 mark. He posted a 61.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Goodwin delivered a -1.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 28.88 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 16.67% of the time with an 18.06% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Tom Kim
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1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
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R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

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SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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