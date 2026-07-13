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35M AGO

Sean O'Hair betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sean O'Hair of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2025 on January 20, 2025 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Sean O'Hair of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2025 on January 20, 2025 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

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Sean O'Hair returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. O'Hair looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 18th at 12-under.

Latest odds for O'Hair at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

O'Hair's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T1871-65-68-72-12
2023T2968-71-71-71-7
2022T5071-71-70-72-4
2021T1467-67-70-74-10

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In O'Hair's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • O'Hair's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 10-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

O'Hair's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-74-1--

O'Hair's recent performances

  • O'Hair's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished at 1-under.
  • O'Hair has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • O'Hair has averaged -0.731 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.368-0.133
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.702-0.415
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.627-0.272
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.2420.088
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.719-0.731

O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings

  • O'Hair posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.368 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, O'Hair recorded a -2.702 mark. He maintained a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, O'Hair delivered a 1.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 19.44% of the time with a 22.22% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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-13

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JPN
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-13
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USA
J. Keefer
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-13
R4
-3

-13

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USA
J. Keefer
Tot
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Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
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-13
R4
-1

-13

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ENG
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SCO
R. MacIntyre
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-13
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-1

-13

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