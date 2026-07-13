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28M AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Brian Campbell gets up-and-down from 94 yards for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

Brian Campbell gets up-and-down from 94 yards for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

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Brian Campbell will compete in the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. The tournament features a $4.0 million purse with defending champion Garrick Higgo looking to repeat after his 14-under victory in 2025.

Latest odds for Campbell at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • This is Campbell's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Campbell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-74+6--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4768-63-72-69-813.938
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
May 17, 2026PGA Championship8272-72-82-72+183.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5272-72-71-70+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4970-73-72-70-312.750
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7768-72-74-73+33.750

Campbell's recent performances

  • Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 47th at the Travelers Championship, where he finished eight-under.
  • Campbell has averaged -0.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Campbell has averaged -1.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.786-0.474
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.555-0.491
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.247-0.167
Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.164-0.321
Average Strokes Gained: Total157-1.752-1.452

Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.786 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.3 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell has a -0.555 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 58.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Campbell has delivered a -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 156th by breaking par 17.36% of the time.
  • Campbell has earned 97 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 156th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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