Brian Campbell betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Brian Campbell gets up-and-down from 94 yards for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere
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Brian Campbell will compete in the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. The tournament features a $4.0 million purse with defending champion Garrick Higgo looking to repeat after his 14-under victory in 2025.
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Campbell's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T47
|68-63-72-69
|-8
|13.938
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|82
|72-72-82-72
|+18
|3.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|72-72-71-70
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|70-73-72-70
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|68-72-74-73
|+3
|3.750
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 47th at the Travelers Championship, where he finished eight-under.
- Campbell has averaged -0.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -1.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.786
|-0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.555
|-0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.247
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.164
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-1.752
|-1.452
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.786 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.3 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell has a -0.555 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 58.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell has delivered a -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 156th by breaking par 17.36% of the time.
- Campbell has earned 97 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 156th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.