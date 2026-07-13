Brian Campbell betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.786 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.3 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell has a -0.555 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 58.43% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Campbell has delivered a -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 156th by breaking par 17.36% of the time.