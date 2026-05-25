Zac Blair betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Zac Blair of the United States watches his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 15, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Blair has missed the cut in his last three appearances at Colonial Country Club. He'll tee off at the Charles Schwab Challenge May 28-31 in Fort Worth, Texas, looking to improve on his recent struggles at this venue.
Blair's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|2024
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|2023
|MC
|73-76
|+9
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|69
|70-65-72-73
|-4
|3.200
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|71-68-68-70
|-11
|37.688
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|68-70-68-70
|-4
|7.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|68-64-64-68
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T9
|71-64-73-68
|-8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|--
Blair's recent performances
- Blair has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Blair has an average of -0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.665 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.487
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.544
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.161
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.594
|-0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.698
|-0.665
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.487 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.9 yards reflects his positioning on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair has sported a 0.544 mark. He has maintained a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.89 Putts Per Round and has broken par 20.37% of the time.
- Blair currently ranks 165th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 51 points earned.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.