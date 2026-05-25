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5H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Zac Blair of the United States watches his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 15, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Zac Blair of the United States watches his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 15, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Blair has missed the cut in his last three appearances at Colonial Country Club. He'll tee off at the Charles Schwab Challenge May 28-31 in Fort Worth, Texas, looking to improve on his recent struggles at this venue.

    Latest odds for Blair at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Blair's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-70+2
    2024MC74-73+7
    2023MC73-76+9

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Blair's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Blair's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6970-65-72-73-43.200
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6070-69-71-71-32.862
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT871-68-68-70-1137.688
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5068-70-68-70-47.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT768-64-64-68-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT971-64-73-68-8--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5972-67-68-70-11--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2068-69-67-68-12--

    Blair's recent performances

    • Blair has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Blair has an average of -0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.665 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.487-0.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5440.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.161-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.594-0.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.698-0.665

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.487 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.9 yards reflects his positioning on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair has sported a 0.544 mark. He has maintained a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.89 Putts Per Round and has broken par 20.37% of the time.
    • Blair currently ranks 165th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 51 points earned.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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