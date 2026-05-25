Webb Simpson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.524 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards has not been ranked.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Simpson has recorded a -0.100 mark. He has hit 58.17% of greens in regulation this season.

On the greens, Simpson has delivered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has averaged 27.88 putts per round, and he has broken par 19.93% of the time.