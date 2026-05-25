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5H AGO

Webb Simpson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Webb Simpson returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set for May 28-31, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, Simpson finished tied for 22nd with a score of 4-under.

    Latest odds for Simpson at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Simpson's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2267-71-69-69-4
    2024T5069-67-75-72+3
    2022T2766-69-73-72E

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Simpson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4875-70-70-69E13.313
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenW/D73+1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1868-74-70-68-442.063
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-76+6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5570-69-70-68-35.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2568-65-67-67-15--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2767-69-67-69-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--

    Simpson's recent performances

    • Simpson has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
    • Simpson has an average of -0.539 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson has averaged -0.299 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.524-0.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.1000.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.133-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3450.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.412-0.299

    Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.524 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards has not been ranked.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Simpson has recorded a -0.100 mark. He has hit 58.17% of greens in regulation this season.
    • On the greens, Simpson has delivered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has averaged 27.88 putts per round, and he has broken par 19.93% of the time.
    • Simpson currently sits 160th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 61 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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