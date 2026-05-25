Vince Whaley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Whaley has not recorded any top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.

Whaley has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.