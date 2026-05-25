Vince Whaley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley finished tied for 11th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas from May 28-31 with hopes of building on that strong performance at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Whaley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|69-69-69-67
|-6
|2022
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|2021
|T20
|69-66-72-69
|-4
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|71-70-73-71
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|69-74-75-69
|+3
|3.060
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|71-67-74-68
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has not recorded any top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged -0.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.549
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.518
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.297
|-0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.924
|0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.440
|-0.014
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.549 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.518 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 60.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.924 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.32% of the time.
- Whaley has earned 61 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 159th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.