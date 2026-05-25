PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley finished tied for 11th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas from May 28-31 with hopes of building on that strong performance at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Whaley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1169-69-69-67-6
    2022MC71-72+3
    2021T2069-66-72-69-4

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5471-70-73-71-35.860
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2868-67-70-68-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6869-74-75-69+33.060
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2671-67-74-68-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-71+1--

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has not recorded any top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
    • Whaley has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged -0.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.549-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.518-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.297-0.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.9240.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.440-0.014

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.549 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.518 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 60.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.924 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 20.32% of the time.
    • Whaley has earned 61 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 159th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    6H AGO
    Brian Campbell betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    6H AGO
    Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    6H AGO
    Steven Fisk betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW