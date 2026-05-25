Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Takumi Kanaya missed the cut at last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, posting a score of 5-over. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Kanaya's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-74
|+5
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|62
|71-70-76-70
|-1
|4.600
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|71-65-69-74
|-1
|4.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|73-68-71-72
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|73-72-81-72
|+10
|5.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|73-66-67-70
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|71-68-73-70
|-2
|4.700
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.
- Kanaya has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.582 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged -0.443 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.036
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.848
|-0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.118
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.394
|0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.300
|-0.443
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.036 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.5 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.848 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 156th with a 60.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranked 157th by breaking par 18.29% of the time.
- Kanaya has earned 111 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 133rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.