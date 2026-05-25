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4H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Takumi Kanaya missed the cut at last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, posting a score of 5-over. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Kanaya's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-74+5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3868-68-69-73-69.333
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2662-71-64-70-216.475
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open6271-70-76-70-14.600
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6071-65-69-74-14.600
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4673-68-71-72E8.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship7373-72-81-72+105.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-69+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1773-66-67-70-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6071-68-73-70-24.700

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.582 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged -0.443 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.036-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.848-0.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.118-0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3940.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.300-0.443

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.036 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.5 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.848 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 156th with a 60.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranked 157th by breaking par 18.29% of the time.
    • Kanaya has earned 111 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 133rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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