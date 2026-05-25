Ryan Palmer betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Ryan Palmer of the United States reacts after his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Ryan Palmer returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set for May 28-31, where he has missed the cut in three of his last four appearances. The veteran looks to improve upon his recent struggles at the Fort Worth venue.
Palmer's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|2024
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|2023
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|2022
|T40
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2021
|T32
|74-66-68-69
|-3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Palmer's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Palmer's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 32nd at 3-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Palmer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|69-64-68-65
|-16
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|70
|71-70-77-76
|+10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
Palmer's recent performances
- Palmer had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 16-under.
- Palmer has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.934 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has averaged -0.786 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.361
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-3.104
|-0.934
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.575
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.094
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.947
|-0.786
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.361 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards shows his distance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer sported a -3.104 mark. He has hit 50.00% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Palmer delivered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he has broken par 15.74% of the time with 25.00% bogey avoidance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.