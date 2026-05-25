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6H AGO

Ryan Palmer betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Ryan Palmer of the United States reacts after his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Ryan Palmer of the United States reacts after his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Ryan Palmer returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set for May 28-31, where he has missed the cut in three of his last four appearances. The veteran looks to improve upon his recent struggles at the Fort Worth venue.

    Latest odds for Palmer at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Palmer's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-73+5
    2024MC69-78+7
    2023MC72-70+2
    2022T4069-69-71-73+2
    2021T3274-66-68-69-3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Palmer's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Palmer's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 32nd at 3-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Palmer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC77-71+6--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-75-2--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC79-70+5--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2169-64-68-65-16--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship7071-70-77-76+10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--

    Palmer's recent performances

    • Palmer had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 16-under.
    • Palmer has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.934 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer has averaged -0.786 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.3610.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--3.104-0.934
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.5750.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0940.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.947-0.786

    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.361 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards shows his distance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer sported a -3.104 mark. He has hit 50.00% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Palmer delivered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he has broken par 15.74% of the time with 25.00% bogey avoidance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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