Ricky Castillo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Ricky Castillo finished tied for 59th at plus-2 at last year's Charles Schwab Challenge. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Castillo's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T59
|68-70-67-77
|+2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Castillo's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of plus-2.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|68-74-69-75
|+2
|8.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|73-71-72-71
|-1
|9.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|72-70-72-67
|-3
|7.750
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|68-68-67-72
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|68-73-72-71
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T70
|71-74-77-74
|+8
|6.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|300.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|5
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|110.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|68-71-75-68
|-6
|11.000
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Castillo has an average of -0.064 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.666 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged -0.612 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.043
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.347
|-0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.098
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.106
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.100
|-0.612
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.043 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.347 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 63.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Castillo has earned 502 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (54th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.