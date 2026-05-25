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5H AGO

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen will tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. Ben Griffin defends his title after winning at 12-under last year.

    Latest odds for Neergaard-Petersen at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Neergaard-Petersen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-66-68-69-1536.875
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7572-72-71-73+84.625
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-71-60-66-2882.500
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5568-73-70-74+15.200
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open6872-70-74-75+32.116
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4070-70-69-71-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4167-70-71-71-512.214

    Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances

    • Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
    • Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.4130.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.070-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.317-0.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.0630.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.0890.073

    Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Neergaard-Petersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.413 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sported a -0.070 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranked 143rd by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Neergaard-Petersen has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 119th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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