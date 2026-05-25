Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen will tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. Ben Griffin defends his title after winning at 12-under last year.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Neergaard-Petersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T75
|72-72-71-73
|+8
|4.625
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-60-66
|-28
|82.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|68-73-70-74
|+1
|5.200
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|68
|72-70-74-75
|+3
|2.116
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|12.214
Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances
- Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.413
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.070
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.317
|-0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.063
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.089
|0.073
Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Neergaard-Petersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.413 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sported a -0.070 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranked 143rd by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Neergaard-Petersen has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 119th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.