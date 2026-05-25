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5H AGO

Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Pontus Nyholm will tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Nyholm at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Nyholm's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Nyholm's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-74E--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3170-70-66-71-713.956
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC68-75-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1469-66-68-67-1053.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1669-69-69-71-1029.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1367-70-72-66-956.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--

    Nyholm's recent performances

    • Nyholm has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Nyholm has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Nyholm has averaged 0.283 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.4020.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.2370.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.0390.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0010.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.5990.283

    Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings

    • Nyholm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.402 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sported a -0.237 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 63.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Nyholm delivered a 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 20.97% of the time.
    • Nyholm has earned 152 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 121st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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