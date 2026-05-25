Paul Peterson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Paul Peterson of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Paul Peterson returns to competition at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 for the Charles Schwab Challenge. Ben Griffin defends his title after winning at 12-under in 2025.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Peterson's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T11
|66-70-71-65
|-12
|36.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T5
|72-70-68-66
|-12
|60.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|74-67-71-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|66-72-70-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
- Peterson has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged 0.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.386
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.042
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.567
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.309
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.533
|0.305
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.386 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 271.3 yards shows room for improvement.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sported a 0.042 mark. He posted a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Peterson has been strong with a 0.567 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
- On the greens, Peterson delivered a 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he posted a Putts Per Round average of 27.33, and he broke par 27.31% of the time.
- Peterson ranks 139th with 96 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.