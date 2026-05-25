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5H AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Paul Peterson of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Paul Peterson of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Paul Peterson returns to competition at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 for the Charles Schwab Challenge. Ben Griffin defends his title after winning at 12-under in 2025.

    Latest odds for Peterson at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Peterson's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Peterson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1166-70-71-65-1236.250
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT572-70-68-66-1260.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5274-67-71-74+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5166-72-70-70-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-78+2--

    Peterson's recent performances

    • Peterson has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
    • Peterson has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Peterson has averaged 0.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.386-0.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0420.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.5670.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3090.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.5330.305

    Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Peterson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.386 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 271.3 yards shows room for improvement.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sported a 0.042 mark. He posted a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Peterson has been strong with a 0.567 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
    • On the greens, Peterson delivered a 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he posted a Putts Per Round average of 27.33, and he broke par 27.31% of the time.
    • Peterson ranks 139th with 96 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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