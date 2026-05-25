Paul Peterson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Peterson has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.

Peterson has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.