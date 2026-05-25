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5H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire of the United States plays a shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Patton Kizzire of the United States plays a shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Patton Kizzire has a mixed history at Colonial Country Club, with his best showing coming in 2021 when he finished tied for third at 10-under. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon his recent missed cut in 2025.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Kizzire's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-72+4
    2023T4869-69-73-71+2
    2022MC71-71+2
    2021T367-65-71-67-10

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 10-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Kizzire's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC72-71-1--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1370-72-63-70-956.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open7272-69-73-74+42.800
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-67-73-7--

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Kizzire has an average of -0.846 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has averaged -1.685 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-1.116-0.846
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.198-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.3280.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.313-0.956
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.903-1.685

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.116 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire has a 0.198 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 61.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 19.14% of the time.
    • Kizzire has earned 92 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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