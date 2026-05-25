Patton Kizzire betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Patton Kizzire of the United States plays a shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire has a mixed history at Colonial Country Club, with his best showing coming in 2021 when he finished tied for third at 10-under. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon his recent missed cut in 2025.
Kizzire's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2023
|T48
|69-69-73-71
|+2
|2022
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|2021
|T3
|67-65-71-67
|-10
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 10-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|70-72-63-70
|-9
|56.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|72
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|2.800
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-73
|-7
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.846 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged -1.685 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-1.116
|-0.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.198
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.328
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.313
|-0.956
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.903
|-1.685
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.116 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire has a 0.198 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 61.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 19.14% of the time.
- Kizzire has earned 92 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.