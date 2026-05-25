Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers finished tied for 28th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon his last performance in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Rodgers' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T28
|66-72-71-68
|-3
|2024
|T45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|2023
|T57
|72-67-70-76
|+5
|2022
|T35
|71-70-74-66
|+1
|2021
|MC
|72-71
|+3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 28th at 3-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-65-69-71
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|69-71-73-67
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|71-76-69-74
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|57.556
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|71-72-68-72
|-1
|13.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T11
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|145.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-73-68-73
|-2
|36.333
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
- Rodgers has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -0.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.079
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.023
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|-0.010
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.239
|0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.127
|-0.159
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.079 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.023 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 96th with a 65.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.70% of the time.
- Rodgers has earned 576 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (45th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.