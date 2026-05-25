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5H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers finished tied for 28th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon his last performance in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Rodgers' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2866-72-71-68-3
    2024T4572-67-68-75+2
    2023T5772-67-70-76+5
    2022T3571-70-74-66+1
    2021MC72-71+3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 28th at 3-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4768-65-69-71-118.500
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-70+7--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2469-71-73-67-438.071
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6571-76-69-74+26.375
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-68-66-72-957.556
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC77-76+9--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-72+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4071-72-68-72-113.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1170-70-71-70-7145.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-73-68-73-236.333

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged -0.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.0790.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.023-0.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green88-0.010-0.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2390.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.127-0.159

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.079 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.023 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 96th with a 65.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.70% of the time.
    • Rodgers has earned 576 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (45th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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