Nick Hardy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Hardy's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 20th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he shot 23-under.

Hardy has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Hardy has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.