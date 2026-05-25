Nick Hardy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Nick Hardy of the United States watches his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy finished tied for eleventh at Colonial Country Club last year, shooting 6-under at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He'll return to Fort Worth, Texas for the May 28-31 tournament looking to improve on that result.
Hardy's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|2024
|T65
|72-70-70-75
|+7
|2023
|T48
|72-69-71-70
|+2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for eleventh after posting a score of 6-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|63-70-63-69
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 20th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he shot 23-under.
- Hardy has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged -0.610 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.335
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.514
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.651
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.022
|-0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.219
|-0.610
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.335 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards shows his distance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy has a -0.514 mark. He has hit 63.19% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -1.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he has broken par 18.75% of the time.
- Hardy currently sits 189th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 14 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.