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5H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Nick Hardy of the United States watches his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Nick Hardy of the United States watches his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy finished tied for eleventh at Colonial Country Club last year, shooting 6-under at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He'll return to Fort Worth, Texas for the May 28-31 tournament looking to improve on that result.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Hardy's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1168-67-67-72-6
    2024T6572-70-70-75+7
    2023T4872-69-71-70+2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for eleventh after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Hardy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2063-70-63-69-2313.563
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-72+2--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 20th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he shot 23-under.
    • Hardy has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has averaged -0.610 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.335-0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.514-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.6510.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.022-0.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.219-0.610

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.335 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards shows his distance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy has a -0.514 mark. He has hit 63.19% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -1.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he has broken par 18.75% of the time.
    • Hardy currently sits 189th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 14 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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