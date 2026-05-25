Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Matthieu Pavon of France watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon has not competed in this tournament over the last five years. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 as the Charles Schwab Challenge offers a $9.9 million purse.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Pavon's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|67-69-67-69
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|64-69-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T11
|70-70-70-68
|-6
|65.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|73-69-70-70
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has finished in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Pavon has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -0.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.008
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.513
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.048
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.487
|-0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.029
|-0.323
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.008 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sported a -0.513 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 63.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon delivered a 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
- Pavon has earned 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 102nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.