Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Pavon has finished in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.

Pavon has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.