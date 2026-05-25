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5H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon of France watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Matthieu Pavon of France watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Matthieu Pavon has not competed in this tournament over the last five years. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 as the Charles Schwab Challenge offers a $9.9 million purse.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Pavon's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4067-69-67-69-1213.071
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2064-69-64-68-2313.563
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5168-70-70-69-37.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1170-70-70-68-665.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4273-69-70-70-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1771-69-68-68-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon has finished in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Pavon has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has averaged -0.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0080.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.513-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.0480.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.487-0.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.029-0.323

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.008 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sported a -0.513 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 63.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon delivered a 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
    • Pavon has earned 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 102nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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