Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.238 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.6 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sports a 0.253 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 65.84% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rozo has delivered a -1.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.93, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 19.75% of the time.