Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Marcelo Rozo of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 10th hole round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Marcelo Rozo will tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. Ben Griffin returns as the defending champion after posting a 12-under score last year.
Rozo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|72-69-68-71
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|65
|70-72-71-75
|E
|2.489
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|66-75-75-72
|E
|3.700
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-69
|-6
|--
Rozo's recent performances
- Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 53rd at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished at 4-under.
- He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has an average of 0.516 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.567 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has averaged -0.470 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.238
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.253
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.298
|-0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-1.403
|-0.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-1.686
|-0.470
Rozo's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.238 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.6 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sports a 0.253 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 65.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rozo has delivered a -1.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.93, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 19.75% of the time.
- Rozo has earned 10 FedExCup Regular Season points (193rd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.96% (158th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.