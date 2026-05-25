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6H AGO

Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Marcelo Rozo of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 10th hole round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Marcelo Rozo of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 10th hole round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Marcelo Rozo will tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. Ben Griffin returns as the defending champion after posting a 12-under score last year.

    Latest odds for Rozo at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Rozo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5372-69-68-71-43.689
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open6570-72-71-75E2.489
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-73+8--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6566-75-75-72E3.700
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-70-69-6--

    Rozo's recent performances

    • Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 53rd at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished at 4-under.
    • He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozo has an average of 0.516 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.567 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozo has averaged -0.470 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.238-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2530.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.298-0.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-1.403-0.567
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-1.686-0.470

    Rozo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.238 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.6 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sports a 0.253 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 65.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rozo has delivered a -1.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.93, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 19.75% of the time.
    • Rozo has earned 10 FedExCup Regular Season points (193rd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.96% (158th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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