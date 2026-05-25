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3H AGO

Kris Ventura betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Kris Ventura finished tied for 16th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Ventura at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Ventura's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1668-70-67-70-5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Ventura's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-75+4--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT263-67-63-65-30133.75
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-70-1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2266-70-70-72-1037.30
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-67-69-10--

    Ventura's recent performances

    • Ventura has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
    • Ventura has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ventura has averaged -1.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4580.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.677-0.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.383-0.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.052-0.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.655-1.071

    Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.458 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards shows solid length.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura has struggled with a -0.677 mark. He has hit 63.49% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Ventura delivered a -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.67 putts per round and broke par 18.78% of the time.
    • Ventura currently ranks 113th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 171 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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