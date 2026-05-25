Kris Ventura betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Kris Ventura finished tied for 16th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Ventura's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|68-70-67-70
|-5
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|63-67-63-65
|-30
|133.75
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|66-70-70-72
|-10
|37.30
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-69
|-10
|--
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged -1.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.458
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.677
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.383
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.052
|-0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.655
|-1.071
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.458 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards shows solid length.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura has struggled with a -0.677 mark. He has hit 63.49% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Ventura delivered a -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.67 putts per round and broke par 18.78% of the time.
- Ventura currently ranks 113th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 171 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.