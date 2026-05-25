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6H AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Roy of the United States reacts after his shot plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Kevin Roy of the United States reacts after his shot plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Kevin Roy finished tied for 46th at even par in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He returns to Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, where he'll look to improve on last year's performance at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Roy at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Roy's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4669-70-69-72E

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Roy's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of even par.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Roy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-71+4--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT368-66-65-69-1692.500
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-70-64-71-194.100
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3067-68-74-72-724.333
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6567-71-73-69E3.800
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship7372-69-73-74+42.700
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5975-71-71-75+49.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2367-72-69-69-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1367-69-69-68-1157.333
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-74+1--

    Roy's recent performances

    • Roy has two top-20 finishes and one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Roy has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.395 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Roy has averaged 0.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.0860.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.416-0.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.2610.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.4190.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3500.168

    Roy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.416 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 63.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 22.79% of the time.
    • Roy has earned 280 FedExCup Regular Season points (83rd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.96% (79th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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