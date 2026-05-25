Kevin Roy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Kevin Roy of the United States reacts after his shot plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Kevin Roy finished tied for 46th at even par in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He returns to Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, where he'll look to improve on last year's performance at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Roy's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T46
|69-70-69-72
|E
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of even par.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T3
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|92.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-70-64-71
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|67-68-74-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|67-71-73-69
|E
|3.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|73
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|2.700
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|75-71-71-75
|+4
|9.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|67-72-69-69
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T13
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|57.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has two top-20 finishes and one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.395 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 0.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.086
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.416
|-0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.261
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.419
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.350
|0.168
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.416 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 63.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 22.79% of the time.
- Roy has earned 280 FedExCup Regular Season points (83rd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.96% (79th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.