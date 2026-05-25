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5H AGO

Kensei Hirata betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Kensei Hirata of Japan reacts to his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Kensei Hirata of Japan reacts to his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Kensei Hirata will compete at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. He has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hirata at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Hirata's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Hirata's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1964-65-70-70-1536.875
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6570-71-69-72-22.427
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-73-3--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-69+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4671-69-74-70E8.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC70-76+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-72+5--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5468-73-70-70-35.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open7470-70-76-75+32.600

    Hirata's recent performances

    • Hirata has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
    • Hirata has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hirata has averaged -0.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.105-0.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.437-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.0790.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.124-0.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.377-0.252

    Hirata's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hirata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.105 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranked 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sported a -0.437 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 65.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hirata delivered a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 18.89% of the time.
    • Hirata has accumulated 89 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 142nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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