Kensei Hirata betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Kensei Hirata of Japan reacts to his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Kensei Hirata will compete at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. He has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Hirata's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hirata's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|64-65-70-70
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T65
|70-71-69-72
|-2
|2.427
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|71-69-74-70
|E
|8.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|68-73-70-70
|-3
|5.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|74
|70-70-76-75
|+3
|2.600
Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
- Hirata has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has averaged -0.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.105
|-0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.437
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.079
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.124
|-0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.377
|-0.252
Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
- Hirata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.105 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranked 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sported a -0.437 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 65.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hirata delivered a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 18.89% of the time.
- Hirata has accumulated 89 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 142nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.