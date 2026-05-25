Kensei Hirata betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Hirata has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.

Hirata has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.