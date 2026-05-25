Karl Vilips betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Karl Vilips of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Karl Vilips finished tied for eleventh at six-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Vilips' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|70-66-68-70
|-6
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Vilips' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for eleventh after posting a score of six-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|68-67-71-70
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|67-66-63-67
|-25
|30.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|70-67-70-70
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T19
|68-65-71-67
|-9
|46.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-72-72-73
|+2
|3.900
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.190 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has an average of 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged 0.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.455
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.105
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.226
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.576
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.001
|0.193
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.455 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a 0.105 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 63.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vilips has delivered a 0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.97, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
- Vilips has earned 184 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 107th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.05% ranks 38th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.