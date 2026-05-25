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6H AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Karl Vilips of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Karl Vilips of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Karl Vilips finished tied for eleventh at six-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Vilips at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Vilips' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1170-66-68-70-6

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Vilips' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for eleventh after posting a score of six-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Vilips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2468-67-71-70-820.222
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1367-66-63-67-2530.250
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3370-67-70-70-723.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC68-75-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1968-65-71-67-946.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6469-72-72-73+23.900
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-79+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-78+5--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--

    Vilips' recent performances

    • Vilips has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
    • Vilips has an average of -0.190 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has an average of 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has averaged 0.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.455-0.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.1050.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.226-0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5760.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.0010.193

    Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.455 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a 0.105 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 63.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vilips has delivered a 0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.97, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
    • Vilips has earned 184 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 107th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.05% ranks 38th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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