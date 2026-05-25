Gordon Sargent betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Gordon Sargent has not competed in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the last five years and will tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31. Ben Griffin won the tournament last year, finishing at 12-under.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Sargent has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|60-70-64-70
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|72-67-75-71
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|65-70-72-70
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-73
|-5
|--
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Sargent has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.714 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged -1.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.498
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-1.973
|-1.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|-0.013
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.358
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-1.846
|-1.341
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.498 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent sported a -1.973 mark that ranked 163rd on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sargent delivered a -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 118th by breaking par 20.89% of the time.
- Sargent has earned 64 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 158th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.