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6H AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Gordon Sargent has not competed in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the last five years and will tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31. Ben Griffin won the tournament last year, finishing at 12-under.

    Latest odds for Sargent at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Sargent has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Sargent's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-75+6--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1760-70-64-70-2420.583
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5472-67-75-71-35.860
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-68+3--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT865-70-72-70-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-75-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-69-73-5--

    Sargent's recent performances

    • Sargent has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Sargent has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.714 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Sargent has averaged -1.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4980.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-1.973-1.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green89-0.0130.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.358-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-1.846-1.341

    Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.498 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent sported a -1.973 mark that ranked 163rd on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sargent delivered a -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 118th by breaking par 20.89% of the time.
    • Sargent has earned 64 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 158th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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