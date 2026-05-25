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5H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang (L) of the United States reacts with partner Doug Ghim of the United States after holing out for an eagle on the tenth hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Kang (L) of the United States reacts with partner Doug Ghim of the United States after holing out for an eagle on the tenth hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim finished tied for 46th at even par in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Ghim's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4669-65-73-73E
    2024T5069-71-70-73+3
    2022MC77-74+11
    2021T1468-71-66-70-5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of even par.
    • Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 5-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Ghim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3165-69-69-67-1422.429
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1968-69-69-69-926.607
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-69-61-70-2757.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3069-71-69-72-724.333
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4068-67-75-73-113.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2674-68-71-67-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5971-69-72-73-34.900
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-68-70-10--

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 6th with a score of 27-under.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.613 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has averaged 0.586 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5290.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.1180.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.3120.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.184-0.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5380.586

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.529 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a -0.118 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 67.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
    • Ghim has earned 171 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 112th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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