Doug Ghim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Jeffrey Kang (L) of the United States reacts with partner Doug Ghim of the United States after holing out for an eagle on the tenth hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Doug Ghim finished tied for 46th at even par in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Ghim's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T46
|69-65-73-73
|E
|2024
|T50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|2022
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|2021
|T14
|68-71-66-70
|-5
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of even par.
- Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 5-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|65-69-69-67
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-69-61-70
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|69-71-69-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|68-67-75-73
|-1
|13.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|74-68-71-67
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|71-69-72-73
|-3
|4.900
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-70
|-10
|--
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 6th with a score of 27-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.613 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 0.586 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.529
|0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.118
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.312
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.184
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.538
|0.586
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.529 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a -0.118 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 67.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
- Ghim has earned 171 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 112th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.