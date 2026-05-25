Davis Thompson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Davis Thompson of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson will tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 as he returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge. Thompson is looking to improve upon his most recent appearance at this event, where he missed the cut in 2025.
Thompson's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2024
|T17
|70-70-66-72
|-2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 2-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-68-69-66
|-11
|31.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|59-70-61-71
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|66-73-68-71
|-10
|51.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|66-77-73-68
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|4
|72-69-65-69
|-13
|80.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T60
|70-71-72-71
|E
|4.900
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T64
|69-68-73-73
|-1
|4.100
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- Thompson has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.314 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.416 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 0.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.248
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.428
|0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.016
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.647
|-0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.045
|0.403
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.248 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.428 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 17th with a 69.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.647 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 19.82% of the time.
- Thompson ranked seventh with a 12.31% Bogey Avoidance percentage this season, and he has earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points (87th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.