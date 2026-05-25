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6H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Davis Thompson of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Davis Thompson of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson will tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 as he returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge. Thompson is looking to improve upon his most recent appearance at this event, where he missed the cut in 2025.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Thompson's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-71+3
    2024T1770-70-66-72-2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 2-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-73E--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-68-69-66-1131.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT659-70-61-71-2757.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1466-73-68-71-1051.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4666-77-73-68E8.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open472-69-65-69-1380.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6070-71-72-71E4.900
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6469-68-73-73-14.100

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Thompson has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.314 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.416 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has averaged 0.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2480.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4280.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.0160.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.647-0.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.0450.403

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.248 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.428 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 17th with a 69.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.647 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 19.82% of the time.
    • Thompson ranked seventh with a 12.31% Bogey Avoidance percentage this season, and he has earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points (87th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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