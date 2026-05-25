David Skinns betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Skinns has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.

Skinns has an average of 0.030 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.