David Skinns betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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David Skinns of England plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
David Skinns returns to Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in 2024. He'll look to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament where he shot seven-over.
Skinns's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-71
|+7
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Skinns's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of seven-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Skinns's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|73-69-67-67
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|69-70-71-72
|-2
|22.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|68-71-69-69
|-11
|37.688
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T67
|69-70-77-75
|+7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|69-69-69-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
Skinns's recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Skinns has an average of 0.030 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged 0.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.047
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.055
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.212
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.611
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.502
|0.314
Skinns's advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.047 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards provided consistent length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Skinns sported a 0.055 mark. He hit 67.06% of greens in regulation this season.
- On the greens, Skinns delivered a 0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 28.36 putts per round, and he broke par 22.22% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 12.70%.
- Skinns has earned 80 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 148th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.