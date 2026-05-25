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6H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Skinns of England plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

David Skinns of England plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    David Skinns returns to Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in 2024. He'll look to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament where he shot seven-over.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Skinns's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-71+7

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Skinns's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of seven-over.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Skinns's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2473-69-67-67-820.222
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3069-70-71-72-222.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT868-71-69-69-1137.688
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6769-70-77-75+7--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4669-69-69-67-14--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--

    Skinns's recent performances

    • Skinns has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Skinns has an average of 0.030 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has averaged 0.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Skinns's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0470.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0550.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.212-0.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6110.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.5020.314

    Skinns's advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.047 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards provided consistent length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Skinns sported a 0.055 mark. He hit 67.06% of greens in regulation this season.
    • On the greens, Skinns delivered a 0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 28.36 putts per round, and he broke par 22.22% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 12.70%.
    • Skinns has earned 80 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 148th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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