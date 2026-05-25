PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christo Lamprecht of South Africa gets ready to hits his tee shot on the fourteenth hole during the third round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 09, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Christo Lamprecht of South Africa gets ready to hits his tee shot on the fourteenth hole during the third round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 09, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

    Christo Lamprecht has not competed in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the last five years. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with the opportunity to make his mark at this $9.9 million tournament in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Latest odds for Lamprecht at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Lamprecht's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-73+2--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6070-72-68-71-32.862
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4967-73-74-70-48.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-66+1--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5073-68-69-73-54.382
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-74+7--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4867-73-69-71-48.250
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC77-67-76+4--

    Lamprecht's recent performances

    • Lamprecht's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 48th at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished at 4-under.
    • Lamprecht has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.214 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lamprecht has averaged -0.754 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.0430.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-1.215-1.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.2860.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.512-0.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-1.399-0.754

    Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lamprecht has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.043 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.1 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht has struggled with a -1.215 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 60.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Lamprecht has excelled with a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Lamprecht has delivered a -0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72.
    • Lamprecht has earned 23 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 182nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    3H AGO
    2026 Charles Schwab Challenge preview: Betting odds and stats
    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    3H AGO
    Vince Whaley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    3H AGO
    Jackson Suber betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW