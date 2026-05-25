Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Christo Lamprecht of South Africa gets ready to hits his tee shot on the fourteenth hole during the third round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 09, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
Christo Lamprecht has not competed in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the last five years. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with the opportunity to make his mark at this $9.9 million tournament in Fort Worth, Texas.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Lamprecht's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|70-72-68-71
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|67-73-74-70
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-66
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|73-68-69-73
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|67-73-69-71
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|77-67-76
|+4
|--
Lamprecht's recent performances
- Lamprecht's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 48th at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished at 4-under.
- Lamprecht has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.214 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has averaged -0.754 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.043
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-1.215
|-1.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.286
|0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.512
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-1.399
|-0.754
Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings
- Lamprecht has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.043 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.1 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht has struggled with a -1.215 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 60.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Lamprecht has excelled with a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Lamprecht has delivered a -0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72.
- Lamprecht has earned 23 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 182nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.