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4H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips of the United States watches his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Chandler Phillips of the United States watches his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips missed the cut at last year's Charles Schwab Challenge after shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Phillips's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC68-74+2
    2024T1270-69-69-69-3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Phillips's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Phillips's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 3-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Phillips's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-74+6--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3564-70-69-69-163.100
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT872-66-66-71-1382.500
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5571-69-72-73+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-78+14--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6374-68-68-76+24.200
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6669-68-73-74E3.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-69-1--

    Phillips's recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
    • Phillips has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.790 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged -0.556 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.222-0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-1.012-0.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0440.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.4040.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.787-0.556

    Phillips's advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.222 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -1.012 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 163rd with a 56.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.24, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 20.42% of the time.
    • Phillips has earned 146 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 122nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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