Chandler Phillips betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Chandler Phillips of the United States watches his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips missed the cut at last year's Charles Schwab Challenge after shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Phillips's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|2024
|T12
|70-69-69-69
|-3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Phillips's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Phillips's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 3-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Phillips's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|64-70-69-69
|-16
|3.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T8
|72-66-66-71
|-13
|82.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|71-69-72-73
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-78
|+14
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T63
|74-68-68-76
|+2
|4.200
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T66
|69-68-73-74
|E
|3.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
Phillips's recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.790 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged -0.556 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.222
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-1.012
|-0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.044
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.404
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.787
|-0.556
Phillips's advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.222 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -1.012 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 163rd with a 56.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.24, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 20.42% of the time.
- Phillips has earned 146 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 122nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.