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6H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Chad Ramey of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Chad Ramey of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, 2026. Ramey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Ramey's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-71+2
    2024MC75-71+6
    2023T1268-69-69-71-3
    2022T2770-66-69-75E

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 3-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5967-66-73-69-95
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-72+3--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3266-68-65-70-194
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3972-68-71-72-513
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-67-69-70-724
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6471-70-72-73+24
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2772-69-73-71-339
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-74+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1768-70-69-69-846
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4871-67-72-70-48

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.
    • Ramey has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged 0.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee96-0.0610.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.165-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.166-0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5150.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.1230.050

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.061 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.165 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 64.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.84% of the time.
    • Ramey has earned 187 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 105th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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