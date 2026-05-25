Chad Ramey betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Chad Ramey of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, 2026. Ramey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Ramey's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|2024
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|2023
|T12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|2022
|T27
|70-66-69-75
|E
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 3-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T59
|67-66-73-69
|-9
|5
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|66-68-65-70
|-19
|4
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|72-68-71-72
|-5
|13
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|24
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|4
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|39
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|46
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|71-67-72-70
|-4
|8
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.
- Ramey has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged 0.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|-0.061
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.165
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.166
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.515
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.123
|0.050
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.061 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.165 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 64.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.84% of the time.
- Ramey has earned 187 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 105th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.