Brice Garnett betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Garnett has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for nineteenth with a score of 9-under.

Garnett has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.