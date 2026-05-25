Brice Garnett betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Brice Garnett returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 28-31, 2026. Garnett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 36th at 2-under.
Garnett's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|67-67-75-69
|-2
|2021
|T56
|70-67-74-70
|+1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|75-66-65-69
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-68-62-73
|-22
|9.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T71
|69-68-77-70
|+4
|2.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|71-68-73-71
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for nineteenth with a score of 9-under.
- Garnett has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged -1.127 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.549
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.273
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|-0.022
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.247
|-0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-1.091
|-1.127
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.549 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.1 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.273 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 65.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett delivered a -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 18.46% of the time.
- Garnett has earned 64 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 157th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.