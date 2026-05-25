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5H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Brice Garnett returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 28-31, 2026. Garnett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 36th at 2-under.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Garnett's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3667-67-75-69-2
    2021T5670-67-74-70+1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Garnett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-73+2--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1975-66-65-69-926.607
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-68-62-73-229.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC75-76+7--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT7169-68-77-70+42.800
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5071-68-73-71-54.382
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-75+5--

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for nineteenth with a score of 9-under.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has averaged -1.127 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.549-0.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.273-0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90-0.022-0.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.247-0.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-1.091-1.127

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.549 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.1 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.273 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 65.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Garnett delivered a -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 18.46% of the time.
    • Garnett has earned 64 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 157th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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