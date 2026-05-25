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5H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, 2026. Horschel looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 24th.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Horschel's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2469-71-67-72-1
    2023T4067-74-70-70+1
    2022MC72-71+3
    2021T4071-68-72-67-2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Horschel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5371-66-67-76-43.689
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-68-64-68-2757.500
    April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8071-76-72-70+53.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3671-68-73-70-619.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6867-72-75-73+33.060
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1369-74-72-68-590.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6269-73-69-74+14.600

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
    • Horschel has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has averaged -1.009 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.352-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green95-0.012-0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.284-0.479
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.000-0.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.648-1.009

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.352 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a -0.012 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 63.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Horschel delivered a 0.000 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
    • Horschel has accumulated 222 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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