Billy Horschel betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, 2026. Horschel looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 24th.
Horschel's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|69-71-67-72
|-1
|2023
|T40
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|2022
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2021
|T40
|71-68-72-67
|-2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|71-66-67-76
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-68-64-68
|-27
|57.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|80
|71-76-72-70
|+5
|3.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|71-68-73-70
|-6
|19.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|67-72-75-73
|+3
|3.060
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|69-74-72-68
|-5
|90.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|69-73-69-74
|+1
|4.600
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Horschel has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged -1.009 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.352
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.012
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.284
|-0.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.000
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.648
|-1.009
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.352 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a -0.012 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 63.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel delivered a 0.000 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
- Horschel has accumulated 222 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.