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5H AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Ben Martin of the United States watches his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Ben Martin of the United States watches his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

    Ben Martin returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 28-31, 2026. Martin looks to improve upon his tied for thirty-seventh finish from his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Martin at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Martin's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3769-70-69-73+1
    2023T5769-69-68-79+5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Martin's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for thirty-seventh after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Martin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-72+3--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT461-70-63-66-2882.5
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2166-69-68-63-16--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--

    Martin's recent performances

    • Martin has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
    • Martin has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin has averaged -0.387 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.363-0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.882-0.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.667-0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5570.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.355-0.387

    Martin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.363 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 287.2 yards shows his position on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Martin sported a -0.882 mark. He hit 62.04% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Martin delivered a 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 29.33 putts per round, and he broke par 15.74% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 16.67%.
    • Martin earned 83 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 145th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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