Ben Martin betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Ben Martin of the United States watches his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Ben Martin returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 28-31, 2026. Martin looks to improve upon his tied for thirty-seventh finish from his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024.
Martin's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|69-70-69-73
|+1
|2023
|T57
|69-69-68-79
|+5
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Martin's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for thirty-seventh after posting a score of 1-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Martin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|61-70-63-66
|-28
|82.5
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|66-69-68-63
|-16
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
Martin's recent performances
- Martin has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Martin has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged -0.387 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.363
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.882
|-0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.667
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.557
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.355
|-0.387
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.363 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 287.2 yards shows his position on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Martin sported a -0.882 mark. He hit 62.04% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Martin delivered a 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 29.33 putts per round, and he broke par 15.74% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 16.67%.
- Martin earned 83 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 145th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.