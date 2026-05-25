Beau Hossler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Hossler has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.

Hossler has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.093 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Hossler has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.866 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.