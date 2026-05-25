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5H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 16th hole during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Beau Hossler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 16th hole during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler returns to Colonial Country Club May 28-31, where he finished tied for 59th at 2-over in last year's Charles Schwab Challenge. Ben Griffin defends his title after winning at 12-under in 2025.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Hossler's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5966-71-73-72+2
    2024MC72-71+3
    2023T7072-69-75-74+10
    2022T2166-65-73-74-2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 2-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT368-68-64-68-1692.500
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4971-70-70-73-48.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2168-67-68-69-837.429
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT3769-68-73-71-710.578
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2368-73-64-72-732.556
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC65-71-72-8--

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Hossler has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.093 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.866 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged 0.940 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0110.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.2160.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.208-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7650.866
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7680.940

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.011 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.216 mark that ranked 124th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 64.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.765 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.77, and he ranked 85th by breaking par 21.86% of the time.
    • Hossler has earned 181 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 109th.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.90% ranked 14th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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