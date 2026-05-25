Beau Hossler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Beau Hossler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 16th hole during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler returns to Colonial Country Club May 28-31, where he finished tied for 59th at 2-over in last year's Charles Schwab Challenge. Ben Griffin defends his title after winning at 12-under in 2025.
Hossler's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T59
|66-71-73-72
|+2
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2023
|T70
|72-69-75-74
|+10
|2022
|T21
|66-65-73-74
|-2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 2-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T3
|68-68-64-68
|-16
|92.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|71-70-70-73
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|68-67-68-69
|-8
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T37
|69-68-73-71
|-7
|10.578
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|68-73-64-72
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|65-71-72
|-8
|--
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Hossler has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.093 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.866 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.940 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.011
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.216
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.208
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.765
|0.866
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.768
|0.940
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.011 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.216 mark that ranked 124th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 64.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.765 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.77, and he ranked 85th by breaking par 21.86% of the time.
- Hossler has earned 181 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 109th.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.90% ranked 14th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.