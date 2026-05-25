Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -1.064 mark that ranked 160th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 59.78% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.893 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 18.89% of the time.