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5H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina plays a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina plays a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Alejandro Tosti finished tied for 17th at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2024 but missed the cut in 2025. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon his recent form at the tournament.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Tosti's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-71+3
    2024T1769-69-67-73-2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Tosti's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 2-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Tosti's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-68-74-69-222
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-78+13--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC75-75+8--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 2-under.
    • Tosti has an average of 0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.720 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti has averaged -1.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.0950.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-1.064-0.720
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.293-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.893-0.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-2.154-1.085

    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -1.064 mark that ranked 160th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 59.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.893 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 18.89% of the time.
    • Tosti has earned 22 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 184th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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