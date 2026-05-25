Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Alejandro Tosti of Argentina plays a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Alejandro Tosti finished tied for 17th at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2024 but missed the cut in 2025. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon his recent form at the tournament.
Tosti's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2024
|T17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Tosti's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 2-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-68-74-69
|-2
|22
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 2-under.
- Tosti has an average of 0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.720 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged -1.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.095
|0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-1.064
|-0.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.293
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.893
|-0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-2.154
|-1.085
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -1.064 mark that ranked 160th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 59.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.893 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 18.89% of the time.
- Tosti has earned 22 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 184th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.