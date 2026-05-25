Adrien Saddier betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Adrien Saddier of France plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Adrien Saddier has not competed in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the last five years. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, 2026, looking to make his mark at the Fort Worth venue.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Saddier's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Saddier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-70-67-69
|-12
|13.071
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|15.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|69-72-69-72
|-2
|5.600
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|68-71-74-69
|-2
|4.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T70
|68-69-66-75
|-10
|2.950
Saddier's recent performances
- Saddier's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 6-under.
- He has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Saddier has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.385 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Saddier has averaged -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.167
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.314
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.204
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.075
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.426
|-0.522
Saddier's advanced stats and rankings
- Saddier has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.167 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier sports a -0.314 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Saddier has delivered a -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 20.14% of the time.
- Saddier has earned 41 FedExCup Regular Season points (173rd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.15% that ranks 103rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.