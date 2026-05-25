Adrien Saddier betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Saddier's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 6-under.

He has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Saddier has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.385 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Saddier has averaged -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.