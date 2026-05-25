PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Adrien Saddier betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrien Saddier of France plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Adrien Saddier of France plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Adrien Saddier has not competed in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the last five years. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, 2026, looking to make his mark at the Fort Worth venue.

    Latest odds for Saddier at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Saddier's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Saddier's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4066-70-67-69-1213.071
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3968-70-68-68-615.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5669-72-69-72-25.600
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6068-71-74-69-24.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT7068-69-66-75-102.950

    Saddier's recent performances

    • Saddier's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 6-under.
    • He has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Saddier has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.385 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Saddier has averaged -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.1670.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.314-0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.204-0.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.075-0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.426-0.522

    Saddier's advanced stats and rankings

    • Saddier has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.167 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier sports a -0.314 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Saddier has delivered a -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 20.14% of the time.
    • Saddier has earned 41 FedExCup Regular Season points (173rd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.15% that ranks 103rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    6H AGO
    Brian Campbell betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    6H AGO
    Rico Hoey betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    6H AGO
    Haotong Li betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW