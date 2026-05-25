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5H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Adam Schenk of the United States tees off on the 1st hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Adam Schenk of the United States tees off on the 1st hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk finished second at eight-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Schenk's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-75+8
    2024WD75-
    2023266-67-67-72-8
    2022MC75-67+2
    2021T6573-67-72-72+4

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of eight-over.
    • Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished second at eight-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-67E--
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-71+6--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-77+11--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3374-68-67-68-723.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-72-69-74-512.800
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-75+3--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6069-73-72-70E4.900

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of seven-under.
    • Schenk has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.364 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged -1.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.386-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.435-0.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.070-0.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.617-0.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-1.508-1.364

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.386 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.435 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 64.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.74, and he ranked 153rd by breaking par 18.80% of the time.
    • Schenk has earned 104 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 136th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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