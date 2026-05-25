Adam Schenk betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Adam Schenk of the United States tees off on the 1st hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk finished second at eight-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Schenk's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|2024
|WD
|75
|-
|2023
|2
|66-67-67-72
|-8
|2022
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|2021
|T65
|73-67-72-72
|+4
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of eight-over.
- Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished second at eight-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|74-68-67-68
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-72-69-74
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T60
|69-73-72-70
|E
|4.900
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of seven-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.364 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -1.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.386
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.435
|-0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.070
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.617
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-1.508
|-1.364
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.386 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.435 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 64.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.74, and he ranked 153rd by breaking par 18.80% of the time.
- Schenk has earned 104 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 136th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.