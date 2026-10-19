Zac Blair betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Blair ranks sixth on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.658 in 2026, while his 68.78% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 51st.

His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.450 ranks 151st on TOUR, and his average Driving Distance of 285.9 yards ranks 158th.

Blair ranks 46th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.137 in 2026.

On the greens, Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.213, ranking 44th on TOUR, while averaging 28.72 Putts Per Round (65th).

Blair ranks sixth on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance at 12.56%, and he breaks par 23.00% of the time (42nd). His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.558 ranks 40th on TOUR.