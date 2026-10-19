Zac Blair betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Zac Blair of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2026 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2026 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
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Zac Blair finished tied for ninth at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship last year, carding a score of 8-under. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25 tournament looking to build on that result.
Blair's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T9
|71-64-73-68
|-8
|2024
|MC
|76-65
|-1
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 8-under.
- Blair's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for ninth at 8-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Blair's recent performances
- Blair has averaged -0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged 0.819 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.450
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.658
|0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.137
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.213
|0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.558
|0.819
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair ranks sixth on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.658 in 2026, while his 68.78% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 51st.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.450 ranks 151st on TOUR, and his average Driving Distance of 285.9 yards ranks 158th.
- Blair ranks 46th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.137 in 2026.
- On the greens, Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.213, ranking 44th on TOUR, while averaging 28.72 Putts Per Round (65th).
- Blair ranks sixth on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance at 12.56%, and he breaks par 23.00% of the time (42nd). His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.558 ranks 40th on TOUR.
- Blair has accumulated 265 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 122nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.