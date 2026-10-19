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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Walker of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 07, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Danny Walker of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 07, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

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Danny Walker has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to post his first made cut at this event.

Latest odds for Walker at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Walker's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC76-72+6
2021MC73-73+4

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Walker's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
  • Walker's only appearance at the tournament in the past five years was his missed cut in 2025, with his previous appearance coming in 2021.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Danny Walker's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3269-64-68-68-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-68-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-65-72-69-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC76-66+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-73+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3969-65-67-72-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC81-72+11--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--

Danny Walker's recent performances

  • Walker's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 15-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • Walker has averaged 0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Walker has averaged -0.367 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Danny Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.2500.020
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.191-0.175
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.008-0.059
Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.420-0.153
Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.853-0.367

Danny Walker's advanced stats and rankings

  • Walker ranks 133rd on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.250 in 2026. His Driving Distance average of 308.9 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
  • In terms of approach play, Walker holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.191, ranking 127th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.94% ranks 154th.
  • Walker ranks 77th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.008 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Walker's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.420 ranks 151st on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 28.34 ranks 17th, while he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
  • Walker has recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.66%, ranking 155th on TOUR. He has accumulated 110 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 158th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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