Danny Walker betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Danny Walker of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 07, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Danny Walker has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to post his first made cut at this event.
Walker's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|2021
|MC
|73-73
|+4
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Walker's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Walker's only appearance at the tournament in the past five years was his missed cut in 2025, with his previous appearance coming in 2021.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Danny Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|69-64-68-68
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-65-72-69
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|76-66
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|69-65-67-72
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|81-72
|+11
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
Danny Walker's recent performances
- Walker's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 15-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- Walker has averaged 0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -0.367 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Danny Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.250
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.191
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.008
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.420
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.853
|-0.367
Danny Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker ranks 133rd on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.250 in 2026. His Driving Distance average of 308.9 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of approach play, Walker holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.191, ranking 127th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.94% ranks 154th.
- Walker ranks 77th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.008 in 2026.
- On the greens, Walker's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.420 ranks 151st on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 28.34 ranks 17th, while he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
- Walker has recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.66%, ranking 155th on TOUR. He has accumulated 110 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 158th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.