Lanto Griffin betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Griffin ranks 125th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 139th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Griffin holds a -0.021 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.93%.

Around the green, Griffin posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.056, which ranks 67th on TOUR.

On the greens, Griffin carries a -0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 139th on TOUR, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61 that ranks 149th.