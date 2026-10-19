Lanto Griffin betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Lanto Griffin of the United States looks on while playing the third hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Lanto Griffin returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25. Griffin looks to rebound after missing the cut in 2025, having previously finished tied for 12th at this event in 2024.
Griffin's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|2024
|T12
|67-68-69-69
|-11
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has averaged -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -1.370 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.187
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.021
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.056
|-0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.342
|-1.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.494
|-1.370
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin ranks 125th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Griffin holds a -0.021 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.93%.
- Around the green, Griffin posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.056, which ranks 67th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Griffin carries a -0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 139th on TOUR, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61 that ranks 149th.
- Griffin has accumulated 114 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 156th on TOUR. He ranks 105th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 15.82% of holes, and ranks 131st by breaking par 20.89% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.